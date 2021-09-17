Analyzing First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) & Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.66 $12.16 million N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.23 $538.00 million $9.52 5.25

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Northern Community Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.17% 8.85% 0.77% Flagstar Bancorp 30.70% 30.22% 2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

