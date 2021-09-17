Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,421,417.78 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Anaplan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

