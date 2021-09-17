Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $666,349.34 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $10,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

