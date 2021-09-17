Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.67. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,165. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

