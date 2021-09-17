Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,818.50 ($36.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,094.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,214.13. The stock has a market cap of £38.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $2.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders acquired 225 shares of company stock worth $641,531 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

