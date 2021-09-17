Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on Anglo American and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.55.

NGLOY stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

