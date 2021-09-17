Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Lowered to GBX 140

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.74. The firm has a market cap of £269.36 million and a P/E ratio of -74.12. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

In related news, insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37). Insiders sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000 over the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

