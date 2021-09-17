ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $46,992.70

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ANON has a market capitalization of $46,992.70 and approximately $42.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

