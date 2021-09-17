Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANFGF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

