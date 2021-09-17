Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $741,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

