Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

