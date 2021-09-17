AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $78.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APP traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 28,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,811. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,394,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,869 shares of company stock valued at $10,533,179.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $154,696,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

