Apriem Advisors Invests $240,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $13.89 on Friday, reaching $358.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,228. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.80.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

