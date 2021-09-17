Apriem Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,333,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 32,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.