Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,534 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.72 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

