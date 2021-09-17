ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Purchases $46,118.70 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,020.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,112.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $12,953.82.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

NYSE ARC opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.