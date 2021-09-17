ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARX. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.12.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 42.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

