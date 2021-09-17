ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.12.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.