Argon (ARGON) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Argon has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00070828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00117720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00172764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.28 or 0.07296355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.08 or 1.00126554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00835294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,720,516 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

