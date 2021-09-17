Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,251 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ISEE opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.03.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.