Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.10. 58,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,217,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arrival by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.