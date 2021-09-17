ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,952. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

