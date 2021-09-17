Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $198.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $150.41 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.