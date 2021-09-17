ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 696,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

