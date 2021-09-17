Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 on Friday, hitting $340.65. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

