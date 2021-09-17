Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.
OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 on Friday, hitting $340.65. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.