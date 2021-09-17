AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:AMK opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.36 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,537 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $474,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

