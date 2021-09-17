Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $18.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,841. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

