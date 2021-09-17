Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $18.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,841. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.