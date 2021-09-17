Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Jonathan M. Parnell Acquires 2,136 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

