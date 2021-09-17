Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 166,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 578,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.