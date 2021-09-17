Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

