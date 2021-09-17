Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

