Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

