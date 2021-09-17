Atria Investments LLC Sells 27,253 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $79.63 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28.

