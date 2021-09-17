Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $44.70

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $43.64. Autohome shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 6,212 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

