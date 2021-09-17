Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 332.0% in August

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

AVCTF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.