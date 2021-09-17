Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avaya were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 805,297 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 63.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 638,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 246,590 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 68.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 11.1% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

AVYA stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

