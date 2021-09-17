Aviva PLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Wix.com stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

