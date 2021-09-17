Aviva PLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE GPC opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

