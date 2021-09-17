Aviva PLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

