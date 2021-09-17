Aviva PLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMN opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

