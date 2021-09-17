Aviva PLC Sells 22,842 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

