AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment bode well. Repositioning of the portfolio, carried out over the past three years, will continue to drive results. The company effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high cost due to higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.