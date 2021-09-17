B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

