B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.86.
B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile
