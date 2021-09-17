BaaSid Price Reaches $0.0032 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $15.79 million and $495,802.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

