Babcock International Group’s (BCKIF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $4.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.24.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

