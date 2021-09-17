Balancer (BAL) One Day Volume Tops $61.85 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $182.16 million and approximately $61.85 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $26.23 or 0.00055096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00134769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

