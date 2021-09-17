Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani Acquires 3,000 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

