Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $26.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $15.78. 140,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,568. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.