Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.55. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

