Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran Acquires 600 Shares

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,396.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brendan Ohalloran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brendan Ohalloran acquired 500 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $2,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $974,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

